Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

AMT traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $190.88. The company had a trading volume of 405,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

