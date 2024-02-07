Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. 15,471,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

