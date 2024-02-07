Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.36.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 2.1 %

FTNT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,906. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.