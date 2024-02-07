Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. 9,152,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,195. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

