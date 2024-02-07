Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.48, but opened at $73.83. Fortinet shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 4,744,619 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

