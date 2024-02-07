Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 245,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,316. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

