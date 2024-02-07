Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 3,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $331.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

