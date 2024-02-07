French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.55 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.37). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.37), with a volume of 18,750 shares.

French Connection Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.55. The company has a market cap of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

About French Connection Group

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

