Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.87

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 86155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 29.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after buying an additional 605,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $33,959,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.