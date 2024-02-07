Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.99. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,675. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

