Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.04 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,922. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,589 shares of company stock worth $5,160,675 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.