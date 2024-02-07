Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Up 20.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Group stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.