FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) is AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s Largest Position

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May accounts for 12.2% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GMAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 6,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

