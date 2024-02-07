FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

