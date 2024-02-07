FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$17.03 and a 52-week high of C$23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.74.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

