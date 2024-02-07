FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AG. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NYSE AG opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

