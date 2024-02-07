FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

