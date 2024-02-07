FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Decreased by B. Riley

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

RITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

RITM stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 668.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $910,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

