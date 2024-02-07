FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Lowered by Analyst

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.00 million.
TWM stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
