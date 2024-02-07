FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Lowered by Analyst

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.00 million.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 4.6 %

TWM stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.