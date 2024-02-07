FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ONE Gas, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

OGS stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.