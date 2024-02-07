FY2024 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Lowered by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

TSE BIR opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.06. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.14.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

