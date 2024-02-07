FY2024 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the game software company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.