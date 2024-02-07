FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.61.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.47.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

