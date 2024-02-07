FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Lifted by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

