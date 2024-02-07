FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

