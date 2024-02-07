G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,000.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00080000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

