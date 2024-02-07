Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 632,602 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 6,326.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,602 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 207,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 12,802 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $282,796.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 326,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,526.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,801. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.