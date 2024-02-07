Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 430,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 54,301 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 204,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

ET stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.