Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 22,235 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Valmont Industries worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.12. 2,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $335.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.