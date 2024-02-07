Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Timken worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Timken Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

