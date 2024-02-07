Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

