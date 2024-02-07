Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,076,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Telesat worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,962. Telesat Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

