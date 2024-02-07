Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Energizer worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,296. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.