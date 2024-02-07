Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 86,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.