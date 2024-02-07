Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Evolent Health worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $80,930,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after acquiring an additional 735,389 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,347. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

