Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

