Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Perrigo worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 56,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

