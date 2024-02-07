Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $623,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.