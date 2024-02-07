Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 109,901 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,901 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 930,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

