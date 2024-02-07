Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Enpro worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

