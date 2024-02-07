Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.69. 23,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.76 and its 200 day moving average is $339.59. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.