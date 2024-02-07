Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 577,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 327,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 79,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,428,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

