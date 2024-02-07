Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,797 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Option Care Health worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

