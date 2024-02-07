Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 125,435 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Monro were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

