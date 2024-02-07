Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 22,600 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of AES worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

