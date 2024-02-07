Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.64% of Core Molding Technologies worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMT

Core Molding Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.