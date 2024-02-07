Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.32% of WideOpenWest worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WOW opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.