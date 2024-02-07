Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.33 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,470 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.38% of Bausch Health Companies worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

