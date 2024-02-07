Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of Kellanova worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

K opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

