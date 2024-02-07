Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 39,937 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,010,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

